Alliance marks start of development work with Kmart demolition and flying tomatoes

The Reynoldsburg High School marching band offered an extended drumroll Saturday as an excavator started ripping the facade off the former Kmart at Main Street and Brice Road. Then the tomatoes started flying — hundreds of them, in true Reynoldsburg fashion — and splatting against the soon-to-be-demolished vacant building that is set to become home to a mixed-used development, anchored by the national headquarters of the Christian and Missionary Alliance family of churches.