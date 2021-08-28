Reflecting on lives well lived

Jesus Christ is the Son of God, and he desires to spend quiet time with you. Our heavenly Father beckons us to draw near to him as he longs to be with His children. As we go about our busy day, many times we do not realize his presence but nevertheless, he is there. May we listen with our ears, watch with our eyes, and be aware of our thoughts as God is always trying to communicate with us. The Lord of compassion gives us breath and every heartbeat as a gift of his endless mercy and grace. He cares about our disappointments and heartaches because he loves us more than anything.