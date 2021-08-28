Special Weather Statement issued for McKean by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McKean A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern McKean County through 430 PM EDT At 403 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rew, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rew, Cyclone and Coryville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH