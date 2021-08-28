One rivalry Stephen Curry-LeBron James reminds us of the most
Over the past decade, every NBA Finals besides one has featured two NBA superstars: Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, or LeBron James of the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. The constant epic battles, chiefly their head-to-head meetings with the Dubs and Cavs, created a rivalry between the two icons, similar to the rivalry between Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Detroit Pistons icon Isiah Thomas.clutchpoints.com
