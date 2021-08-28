Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

One rivalry Stephen Curry-LeBron James reminds us of the most

By Mark Haynes
Posted by 
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past decade, every NBA Finals besides one has featured two NBA superstars: Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, or LeBron James of the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers. The constant epic battles, chiefly their head-to-head meetings with the Dubs and Cavs, created a rivalry between the two icons, similar to the rivalry between Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Detroit Pistons icon Isiah Thomas.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
81K+
Followers
57K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Isiah Thomas
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden State Warriors#The Miami Heat#Cavs#Jordan 43 Times#Bulls#The Dream Team#Markhaynesnba#Mvp#Team Lebron#Hall Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Sad Admission

Charles Barkley has spoken about his relationship with Michael Jordan on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like anything has changed. The legendary NBA big man revealed in an interview with Bob Costas that his relationship with Jordan continues to be strained. “We’re not,” Barkley told Costas when asked if...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Reportedly Willing To Play With Patrick Beverley If He Gets Bought Out

Patrick Beverley could be headed to a different city soon. Rumors have surfaced suggesting he could get bought out and free to sign with any other franchise in the NBA. After spending the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, the point guard was traded twice in three days; first to the Memphis Grizzlies and then the Minnesota Timberwolves. He can be a solid addition to the T-Wolves, but rumors about his future haven't stopped, and somehow he could end up in Los Angeles again, just not on the Clippers.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors add Stephen Curry backup with signing of Nets guard

The Golden State Warriors continue to add depth to their roster to ensure Stephen Curry has enough help as they try to return to title contention. The Dubs signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, to a two-way contract. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted, Chiozza...
NBAthecomeback.com

NBA fans react to Steph Curry’s mom filing for divorce from Dell Curry

According to TMZ Sports, Steph Curry’s parents are in the midst of divorce proceedings. Sonya Curry, Steph’s mom, filed for divorce from former NBA player Dell Curry on June 14 in their home state of North Carolina. The reason for the potential split is currently unknown. The couple has been...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Starting Lineup Of LeBron James: This Team Would Be Unstoppable

LeBron James is one of the greats and we all know this. What he has accomplished on top of the league for 18 seasons has been special, and he continues to do it as he approaches his 19th year in the NBA. But what if we were to create a starting lineup of 5 versions of LeBron James?
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Max Kellerman’s Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

Max Kellerman has built his career on scorching hot sports takes. His latest involves none other than Michael Jordan. Most, if not all, call Jordan the greatest player in NBA history. He won six NBA championships, averaged 30.1 points per game over his career and dominated the league for years. The only players that have an argument against Jordan are probably just LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – and apparently Allen Iverson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy