Inside the new $20M ED expansion at AdventHealth’s North Pinellas hospital

By Veronica Brezina
stpetecatalyst.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital has completed its $20 million emergency department expansion that will create better access for patients and more rooms. The Tarpon Springs hospital at 1395 S. Pinellas Ave. will start accepting patients in the new ED starting on Aug. 31. The hospital broke ground in 2019...

Tampa Bay Times

New North Pinellas emergency room opens just in time to help with COVID influx

TARPON SPRINGS — Even before the pandemic, the emergency room at AdventHealth North Pinellas was far from ideal. Located on the hospital’s second floor, it was a challenge to reach for injured patients arriving by car. The 1980s era emergency room did not have private rooms and relied on curtains to partition patients. And at just 6,000 square feet, it often operated close to capacity.
