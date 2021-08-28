Inside the new $20M ED expansion at AdventHealth’s North Pinellas hospital

September 1, 2021 - Health care system AdventHealth is currently caring for over 600 Covid-19 patients at its facilities across the West Florida Division, most of whom are unvaccinated. AdventHealth Tampa currently has approximately 115 of those Covid-19 patients. While the West Florida Division has started to see a slight decrease in Covid-19 hospitalizations, the hospitalizations for Covid continue to remain at the highest levels seen throughout the pandemic, according to the latest update from AdventHealth. “We have a robust emergency management program, which has allowed us to continue to care for our community during this surge with thorough planning and precautionary measures. With the spike of seriously ill patients in our hospitals, and the current strain and throughput issues with local funeral homes, it’s become necessary that we put resources in place to provide additional morgue capacity at AdventHealth Tampa," the health care organization said. AdventHealth's Tampa, Carrollwood, Dade City, North Pinellas, Sebring, Wesley Chapel and Zephyrhills campuses have paused either some or all non-urgent procedures.