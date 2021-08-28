Starving Great Dane adopted by loving family after HHHS nurses her back to health
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Great Dane found starving and abandoned in July has been nursed back to health by staff at Helping Hands Humane Society and adopted by a loving family. Helping Hands Humane Society says in July, a technician for Kansas Gas Service found a Great Dane named Coraline while on the job. She had been abandoned and starving. The technician contacted Animal Control and the Coraline was safely delivered to Helping Hands Humane Society.www.wibw.com
