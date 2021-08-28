Person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-485 in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

WSOC Police Generic (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Law enforcement responded to the wreck near Mount Holly Road.

MEDIC confirmed one person has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

