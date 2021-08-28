Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Person hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-485 in west Charlotte, MEDIC says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
WSOC Police Generic (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is hurt after a crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Law enforcement responded to the wreck near Mount Holly Road.

MEDIC confirmed one person has been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been released at this point. Channel 9 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

