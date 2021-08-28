Cancel
Blue Hill, ME

GSA Jazz Band to play at Blue Hill Fair for the 27th time

By News Team
Ellsworth American
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUE HILL — For the 27th time, the George Stevens Academy Jazz Band will perform at noon Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Blue Hill Fair. For the first time in the GSA jazz program’s history, someone other than Steve Orlofsky will take up the baton to conduct the concert on stage at the fair’s grandstand. Orlofsky retired in June. That someone is 2002 GSA graduate Phelan Gallagher, who said, “I am truly honored and humbled to be taking over for such an inspiring, well-loved educator.”

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Comments / 0

