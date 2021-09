The Fort Stanwix Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will host an upcoming book discussion, chapter officials have announced. The chapter will have an online discussion of Colonial Days in Old New York Before, During and After the American Revolution, by Alice Morse Earle, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Gavin Caruthers, of HVA Press, will be in attendance.