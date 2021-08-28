Cancel
Florida State

Column: 10 Takeaways from FSU’s Preseason Camp

By Brendan Sonnone
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- Florida State wraps up preseason camp on Sunday, a week ahead of its season opener against Notre Dame, with a mock game. As camp wraps, these are 10 takeaways that I've gathered about the Seminoles... 10. Travis Jay is ready to take the next step. Travis Jay was,...

247sports.com

Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Oklahoma AD Has Stern Message For 1 Sooners Fan

The Oklahoma Sooners were originally supposed to begin their 2021 season on the road against the Tulane Green Wave. Those plans were altered due to the impact Hurricane Ida had on the Gulf Coast region. In an effort to preserve the current schedule, the location of this Week 1 matchup...
Fayetteville, ARScarlet Nation

Takeaways from Arkansas' 2nd scrimmage of camp

FAYETTEVILLE — With the season now just two weeks away, Arkansas went inside the stadium for its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday morning. The Razorbacks will hold a “mock game” next weekend, but this scrimmage was the last major opportunity for players to make a move in a game-like situation.
Minnesota Statesaturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst provides 3 key takeaways from visit at Minnesota's fall camp

Minnesota was among the teams to struggle during the shortened 2020 season, but the Gophers are returning a number of key pieces for 2021. During the BTN Bus Tour stop in Minneapolis, analyst Joshua Perry took time to highlight his three takeaways from the Gophers’ practice. Overall, he was impressed with how the team is looking after coming out of 2020:
NFLneworleanssaints.com

Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Friday, Aug. 20

1.*Back In The Dome:* For the first time since the 2020 football season came to a close in January 2021, the New Orleans Saints were back in the newly renovated Caesars Superdome for a Friday night practice. This is a yearly custom prior to the first preseason game in the Dome. Coach Sean Payton mentioned post practice they do this for a couple of reasons. One, for the players to get used to the lighting inside the Dome, and to get the feel of the brand new FieldTurf. Every year, the Dome gets a new surface and it takes a while to fully "break it in." Payton mentioned Friday that it was "especially spongy" after the workout. Earlier in the day, the Tulane football team had a morning practice in the Dome, specifically to try and break the new turf in.
Florida State247Sports

WATCH: FSU breaks the rock as preseason camp comes to an end

Florida State preseason camp is officially over. To celebrate the end of camp, the Seminoles ‘broke the rock’, signifying the start of the 2021 season. This year it was defensive lineman Dennis Briggs who did the honors as FSU players and coaches watched on. Take a look:
Mississippi State247Sports

5 takeaways from Mississippi State training camp

Mississippi State has reached the halfway point of training camp in preparations for the 2021 campaign. Much thanks to the Bulldogs' staff and media relations department, the media was allowed to observe the majority of those practice sessions and that included a pair of scrimmages.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin News

On Saturday morning, the college football world woke up to the news that Lane Kiffin wouldn’t be coaching Ole Miss in the team’s season-opener. Kiffin revealed he tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Although the coach is fully vaccinated, he won’t be on the sideline for Monday night’s game against Louisville.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

8 Positive Takeaways from Detroit Lions Training Camp

Now that the 19 training camp practices have concluded for the Detroit Lions, it is time to evaluate all the positives from Dan Campbell's first training camp as head coach of the team. Ahead of the roster cutdown next week, Campbell revealed just how much of the 53-man roster he...
College SportsLas Vegas Sun

Blog: UNLV falls to Eastern Washington in double OT

The UNLV football team hosts Eastern Washington on Thursday to open the season with questions at the quarterback position. Will it be Doug Brumfield or Justin Rogers? Or both?. UNLV came up an inch short. Doug Brumfield hit Zyell Griffin across the middle on a potential game-tying 2-point conversion in...
College SportsAthlonSports.com

Athlon Sports' 2021-22 NCAA Tournament Projections

After a thrilling March Madness that nearly saw Gonzaga complete its undefeated season, the 2021-22 college basketball season is right around the corner and ready to tip-off on Nov. 9. Can Baylor defend its first men's basketball title? Will Duke go the distance in Coach K's final season? Can those...
Michigan State247Sports

Michigan State football post-game position grades: Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Kenneth Walker III got Michigan State’s sideline jumping on the first play from scrimmage Friday night at Ryan Field. The rest of the Spartan players, coaches and staffers might as well have leapt onto Walker’s back while they were in the air. The junior transfer from Wake...
NFLFanSided

Week 1 college football schedule: Georgia-Clemson, Alabama-Miami and the 7 best games this weekend

Ranking the seven best college football games of the Week 1 schedule, including the top-five showdown between No. 5 Georgia and No. 3 Clemson. Week 0 was the appetizer to the main course that is Week 1 and we have a supersized week of college football. The games begin on Thursday and continue all weekend into Monday night on Labor Day with Louisville taking on Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels.
Georgia State247Sports

Who has the edge: Georgia vs Clemson

The 2021 College Football season is already underway after a limited slate of games in week zero, but it'll really get going on September 4. The first full weekend of the season will feature a showdown between No. 2 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia, a game that can serve as a launching point for both programs this season but also one that both programs can overcome if they lose.
Florida Statereviewjournal.com

Florida State has the talent to hang with Notre Dame

You wouldn’t know it based on the 2020 versions of these programs, but the talent gap between Notre Dame and Florida State isn’t that big. According to the 247Sports Team Talent Composite, Notre Dame boasts the 12th-best roster in college football, and Florida State sits at 20th. Notre Dame’s offense...

