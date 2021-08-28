Cancel
UEFA

Juventus loses at home to Empoli in 1st game after Ronaldo

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

ROME (AP) — Juventus has slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to promoted Empoli in its first match without Cristiano Ronaldo. Leonardo Mancuso's first-half strike was enough for the visitors to claim a shock victory in the Italian league. Ronaldo secured his return to Manchester United on Friday. He was top scorer in Serie A for the last two seasons. Italy striker Ciro Immobile scored a first-half hat trick and also saw his penalty saved as Lazio routed Spezia 6-1 to build on its opening victory. Fiorentina beat Torino 2-1 at home. Atalanta missed a host of chances as it drew with Bologna 0-0.

Soccer
Sports Illustrated

Juventus Signs Moise Kean After Sending Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United

ROME (AP) — Minutes after announcing the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus secured his replacement. The Italian club on Tuesday said Moise Kean was returning on a two-year loan deal from Everton, with an obligation to buy him subject to meeting certain targets. The Italy forward will cost 7 million euros ($8.3 million) over two seasons and cost 28 million euros ($33 million) for a permanent transfer.
Soccer
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo released from Portugal squad after ban

Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from the Portugal squad after firing them to World Cup qualifier victory over the Republic of Ireland in dramatic fashion.The 36-year-old scored a world record 110th international goal to cancel out John Egan's opener with just a minute remaining at the Estadio Algarve on Wednesday evening, and then completed the job with his 111th in stoppage time to seal a 2-1 win.However, after removing his shirt in celebration, he was cautioned by Slovenian referee Matej Rug and having been booked earlier in the campaign, is suspended for Tuesday night's trip to Azerbaijan.☀ O M̲e̲l̲h̲o̲r̲ ̲M̲a̲r̲c̲a̲d̲o̲r̲...
MLS Boston Globe

Cristiano Ronaldo started Juventus game on the bench in 2-2 draw with Udinese

Cristiano Ronaldo started on the bench as Massimiliano Allegri's return to Juventus got off to a disappointing start. Two mistakes from goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saw his side relinquish an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Udinese in the Italian league. Ronaldo didn't start amid reports he had asked to be on the bench and that he could still leave Juventus with a year remaining on his contract. When he did come on in the second half, Ronaldo thought he had scored a stoppage-time winner but it was ruled out for offside after he had ripped off his shirt in celebration and been embraced by teammates … A French league match between Nice and Marseille was suspended on Sunday after home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field after an opposition player threw a bottle back after being hit. With about 15 minutes remaining, Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from an area with Nice fans. Supporters had earlier been warned against throwing objects by the stadium announcer. Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd, prompting a significant number of Nice fans to rush the field. The referee halted the match with Nice winning, 1-0, at the time and sent the players to the locker rooms. The match was later abandoned when the visiting team refused to start … After the ball had passed him and his goalkeeper and settled into the corner of the net, D.C. United defender Antonio Alfaro placed his hands behind his back and let gravity drop him on his back to the turf at Audi Field. Atlanta United midfielder Marcelino Moreno had just slotted in a goal in the 82nd minute Saturday night that capped a seven-day stretch that included three losses for D.C. D.C. controlled the run of play before 17,180 at Audi Field but left with a 2-1 loss that put a dent in its playoff hopes in the MLS's Eastern Conference.
Soccer Yardbarker

Video: Juventus punished by hard luck as Empoli take the lead

Empoli have taken a 1-0 lead over Juventus in the first half here, despite strong pressure at the other end of the pitch. The Old Lady started the match well, but our rivals defence stood strong to deny us many strong goalscoring opportunities, and we now find ourselves behind. It...
Soccer Tribal Football

Juventus coach Allegri: Ronaldo is leaving

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo has told the club he "no longer has any intention" to play for the Italian side. Ronaldo, 36, who has been linked with a move to Manchester City, has been left out of the squad to face Empoli on Saturday. Juventus are yet...
Soccer vavel.com

Highlights: Juventus 0-1 Empoli in Seria A 2021/2022

We end the coverage of Empoli's 0-1 victory over Juventus in the second matchday of Serie A 2021/2022. We invite you to stay connected to VAVEL with all the information from the world of sport. 4:47 PM14 hours ago. Statistics of the match. Goals: 0 Juventus - Empoli 1. Possession:...
UEFA 90min.com

Juventus vs Empoli: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Juventus begin life after Cristiano Ronaldo with a home match against Empoli in Serie A on Saturday. The legendary forward has agreed a return to Manchester United, and Massimiliano Allegri was already planning for this weekend without the Portugal captain anyway. His final contribution for the club was having a...
Soccer chatsports.com

'It's not a team': Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini delivers damning verdict to manager Massimiliano Allegri after Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Empoli

Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini delivered a damning assessment of his side's 1-0 defeat to Empoli. Chiellini and Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri were in conversation during Saturday's loss and were discussing the team's struggles on the pitch. Allegri covered his mouth when in conversation with his captain and the Italy defender...
Premier League
ClutchPoints

Juventus eyeing Paul Pogba reunion

Juventus may have just lost their best player in Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United, but they're already looking to grab one of their other mainstays next summer. The Old Lady is eyeing a move for former midfielder Paul Pogba, via Tuttosport. The Frenchman's current deal with the Red Devils runs out in 2022.
Premier League BBC

Transfer rumours: Haaland, Woodward, Ronaldo, Olmo, Bissouma, Odegaard

Borussia Dortmund and Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, will be Manchester United's top target next summer despite the arrival of 36-year-old Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. (ESPN) Outgoing Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward "played a key role" in the acquisition of Ronaldo. (Manchester Evening News) Barcelona will...

