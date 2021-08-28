Cancel
Juventus loses at home to Empoli in 1st game after Ronaldo

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuventus slumped to a 1-0 loss at home to promoted Empoli in its first match without Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday. Leonardo Mancuso’s first-half goal was enough for the visitors to claim a shock victory and leave Juventus waiting for its first Italian league win of the season after two games. Juve opened with a disappointing 2-2 draw at Udinese last weekend.

www.sacbee.com

