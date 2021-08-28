Cancel
Billings, MT

Cooler, then warmer, and back to cool

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qs1Ur_0bfv7t3R00

It's another cool day with temperatures mainly in the 70s. Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected throughout Saturday afternoon for the eastern portion of the state.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures Sunday will be a bit warmer in the 70s to mid-80s with drier conditions. By the beginning of next week, warmer temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s are coming. Expect another roller coaster by Wednesday with temperatures dipping back down into the 70s.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Cool with temperatures in upper 60s to low 70s. Chance of showers/isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight... Temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow... A bit warmer with temperatures in the 70s to mid-80s.

