DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Saturday! It’s the long Labor Day Weekend and we hope you are making plans to take advantage of some quiet weather to enjoy our great state at some point over the next few days. Temperatures will start out slightly below normal for some areas this weekend with statewide highs in the 70s and 80s on Saturday. In Denver we are predicting a high right around the 80 degree mark, give or take a few degrees. But we’ll see a pretty fast warming trend by Sunday and especially Monday as high temperatures climb back into the 80s and 90s....