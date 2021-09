This Friday and Saturday, Hill City will host the ninth annual Wine Brew & BBQ beginning at 11 a.m., sponsored by the Tin City Masons. Proceeds from these events go to fund the many ongoing community outreaches that the Masons perform each year throughout our area. Event coordinator Emily Wheeler said this event is stacking up to be excellent this year with many, many events and fun times for all who attend as well as those who will be participating.