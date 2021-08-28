Tri-County Health Department will “reconsider” its opt-out policy for school mask mandate

On Monday night, the Tri-County Health Department Board of Health rescinded the County’s ability to opt out of any public health order. Based on this action, the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners (Board) no longer has statutory authority to opt out or otherwise change the new order requiring masks in schools and childcare settings. As a result, our business meeting agenda for Tuesday, Aug. 31, has been amended to remove item 6C, which was to be a Board consideration of an opt out from the now-rescinded order. As with all County business meetings, there will be an open public comment period, and the meeting will be live streamed, as always, at this link.