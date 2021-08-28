UAF applies COVID-19 vaccine requirement across single-student residence halls
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -The fall 2021 semester is in full swing at The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF), and students are moving into the dorms. Based on the continued growth of the delta variant in the Fairbanks community and the lifting of the emergency use declaration for the Pfizer vaccine, UAF has been granted permission to join UAA (Anchorage) and UAS (Southeast) by implementing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement across single-student residence halls.www.alaskasnewssource.com
Comments / 0