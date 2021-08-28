Cancel
Kenosha County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, Waukesha by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine; Walworth; Waukesha Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Milwaukee, southeastern Walworth, Racine, southeastern Waukesha and Kenosha Counties through 400 PM CDT At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Milwaukee Hoan Bridge to near Walworth. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Mount Pleasant, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Pleasant Prairie, Cudahy, Antioch, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Elkhorn and St. Francis. People attending The Root Beer Bash in Glendale, and Wisconsin State Fair Park Milwaukee Mile should seek safe shelter immediately! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

