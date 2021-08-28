Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alpena, Montmorency by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alpena; Montmorency The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Alpena County in northern Michigan Eastern Montmorency County in northern Michigan * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 400 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Royston to near Fletcher Pond to near Lockwood Lake, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Royston around 405 PM EDT. Long Rapids around 415 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Ossineke Township, Spratt, Lachine, Cathro, Lakewood, Alpena and Ossineke. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH