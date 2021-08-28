Cancel
Dearmanville, AL

Show Your Colors Sunday

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 6 days ago
Sunday, August 29, 2021

9:45 am

vent by Parker Memorial DeArmanville Campus Parker Memorial DeArmanville Campus Public Event Football is almost here! Join us at ParkerDC on Sunday, August 29th for a fun and friendly fanship day! Everybody is undefeated, regardless of your Tide or Tigers (or Sooners) loyalties! Wear your favorite team’s gear and stay after for a tailgate party in the parking lot! Small Groups start at 9:45 AM and Worship Celebration at 11 AM!

For more information please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here .

The Calhoun County Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

