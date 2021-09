THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 8, 2021, between 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with Target in The Woodlands and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center to host a blood drive in the parking lot of Target located at 32858 FM 2978 in Conroe, Texas. Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives, such as Kimberly in the attached photo who is battling cancer. What better way to pay it forward and make an impact on people in our community? Please use the link below to choose your time slot to donate. There are limited appointments available, and walk-ins will only be accepted if there is an empty time slot at that time. We are excited about the blood drive, and we hope to see you there!