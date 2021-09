By Meredith Barack, Mugo Odigwe, and Asal Rezaei LYONS, Ill. (CBS) — Police in west suburban Lyons are conducting a homicide investigation, after two brothers revealed they buried their mother and sister in their backyard. Lyons police, fire and rescue crews, and archaeologists began excavating on Saturday morning and found two bodies found buried in separate containers that were buried just about a foot below the ground. The brothers have now been taken into custody. Police said they were taken to the hospital for mental and physical evaluations before their arrests. Lyons police said the brothers had told them: “Mom’s buried in the...