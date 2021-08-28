Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Texas Roadhouse Sets Tables For Fallen Service Members Killed In Afghanistan

By Aaron Ryan
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HmXc_0bfv5wm200

Nothing but respect for Texas Roadhouse.

Obviously we’re all familiar with what happened this past week in Afghanistan when a suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. service members outside of the Kabul airport as our brave men and women heroically worked to evacuate thousands of Americans and Afghan allies alike.

It’s been a tough week on social media, seeing the pictures of these fallen heroes and learning their stories.

But they’re stories that need to be told, because these men and women were the best among us: Brave Americans who fought and paid the ultimate price for their country while expecting nothing in return.

The tributes to these brave men and women have been pouring in since the news broke earlier this week.

And Texas Roadhouse is doing their part to honor these heroes.

Across social media, people have been posting pictures of booths in Texas Roadhouse restaurants across the country that have been reserved for our fallen troops – complete with 13 beers and an American flag.

Here’s one from Hendersonville, Tennessee.

And Hesperia, California.

And here’s one from Iowa.

And Waukesha, Wisconsin.

If I weren’t already such a fan of Texas Roadhouse, I damn sure would be now.

Respect to them for these tributes, and God bless our fallen soldiers and all those serving right now to keep us free.

Comments / 1

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

70K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Roadhouse#Food Drink#Americans#Texasroadhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Aerospace & Defensespectrumnews1.com

Biden pays respects to U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as the remains of their loved ones returned to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. First lady Dr. Jill Biden joined the president at Dover Air Force...
PetsWSLS

Fact check: No, the U.S. did not leave service dogs in Afghanistan

A photo making the rounds on social media has sparked false claims that the U.S. left military service dogs in Kabul amid the military pullout. The post was fueled by reports published by Fox News and TMZ that claimed a nonprofit was working to evacuate dozens of military dogs from Afghanistan in the final days before the U.S. was set to leave the country.
Cairo, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Setting a Table of Honor for the fallen

CAIRO — A local combat veteran and a Cairo business owner are offering a unique salute of their own to honor the 13 service members who died in the bombing at Kabul International Airport during the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mike Adrian, commander of American Legion Post 983, works...
Animalskusi.com

President Biden leaves American Service Dogs in Afghanistan

President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal continues to be one of the worst ever. Biden is now coming under fire for leaving contracted working Service Dogs behind in Afghanistan. The American Humane Group said the K-9’s are now at the hands of our enemy. The nonprofit is calling upon Congress to take...
MilitaryDaytona Beach News-Journal

Be kind to troops returning from Afghanistan, is there a 'right' to endanger others' health?

I’m reading the article regarding our pull-out from Afghanistan and how it’s affecting our military and civilians who are trying to get out also. It sounds like Vietnam all over again. Some say in Vietnam we lost the war. Are they going to say the same thing to our military now that we lost the war again? Our military has suffered enough, we need to welcome them home, not avoid them like they did Vietnam veterans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy