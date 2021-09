It looks like we may be able to sip like a Real Housewife. Or at the very least like The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Luann de Lesseps. According to Bravo’s Daily Dish Style and Living site, Luann de Lesseps has decided that following the Season 13 finale of The Real Housewives of New York City she was going to turn her passion for non-alcoholic Rosé into a business of her own. And considering how excited she was by this take on Rosé in the Season 13 premiere episode, it actually makes a lot of sense!