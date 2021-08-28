BREAKING: West Ham finally get Kurt Zouma deal finalized

Better late than never should be West Ham United’s motto. David Moyes finally gets his man, as the Hammers get the signature of Kurt Zouma. In typical West Ham fashion, they have been striking out left and right on transfer deals as of late. As of last night, this deal seemed off, but oh how 24 hours can change the course of everything. This deal played out like a daytime TV drama through the course of last week, just waiting for the ball to be dropped.