Smokey Robinson

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChautauqua's 2021 summer season concludes with the return of legendary singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson to the Amphitheater stage. Once pronounced by Bob Dylan as America's "greatest living poet," Robinson's career spans more than five decades of hits, beginning with his group the Miracles and "Shop Around" — Motown Records' first No. 1 hit on the R&B singles chart. He also wrote and produced hits for other Motown greats including The Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway, Marvin Gaye. Robinson has received numerous honors, including the Grammy Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Kennedy Center Honors, the National Medal of Arts Award, and induction into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters' Hall of Fame. Experience an intimate evening with a beloved icon in the one-of-a-kind setting of the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

www.eriereader.com

Comments / 0

