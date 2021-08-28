Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskegon Heights, MI

Muskegon Heights Academy welcomes new principal

Posted by 
13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjJPD_0bfv5BjF00

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System leadership has announced that Erica Patton, a Muskegon Heights alumnus, has been hired as the principal of the Muskegon Heights Academy.

Patton holds degrees from Auburn University Montgomery and Alabama State University. Her teaching career began at Montgomery Public Schools, where she taught social studies to middle school and high school students. Over the past six years, Patton has taught in northern Virginia.

“I have maintained close connections with the Muskegon Heights community and I am very excited to be back home,” Patton said.

Patton began her new role in mid-August and will be welcoming students back on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 30.

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter . Subscribe to our YouTube channel .

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskegon Heights, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Education
State
Virginia State
City
Muskegon Heights, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama State University#Montgomery Public Schools#News 13onyourside Com#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy