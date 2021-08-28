Check Out The Exclusive Front Grille Of The BMW M4 CSL

Two new prototypes of the upcoming BMW M4 CSL have been spied in the midst of testing, both sporting unique front grilles. The massive kidney grilles of the new BMW M3 and M4 have been a point of controversy since the cars were unveiled almost 12 months ago. While the M4 CSL’s kidney grilles will be the same basic shape of those of the standard car, we can see that the inserts are different and give the sports car a more aggressive and muscular look. Of course, it’s difficult to say if these grilles are identical to the ones that will be fitted to the production model, but we suspect that they are.