Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Check Out The Exclusive Front Grille Of The BMW M4 CSL

Carscoops
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo new prototypes of the upcoming BMW M4 CSL have been spied in the midst of testing, both sporting unique front grilles. The massive kidney grilles of the new BMW M3 and M4 have been a point of controversy since the cars were unveiled almost 12 months ago. While the M4 CSL’s kidney grilles will be the same basic shape of those of the standard car, we can see that the inserts are different and give the sports car a more aggressive and muscular look. Of course, it’s difficult to say if these grilles are identical to the ones that will be fitted to the production model, but we suspect that they are.

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M4#Csl#Grilles#Csl#Xdrive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

This Corvette-Based Supercar Has Two V8 Engines In The Back

If the name Gordon Tronson doesn’t ring a bell in your head, don’t worry - he is not quite famous outside the tuning scene he is occupying. But in the world of twin-engine hot rods, sports cars, and supercars he is a rockstar. He’s made several absolutely bonkers creations, including a Ford Model T with two Ford-sourced racing engines, a Ford Econoline with four (!) engines, and even a four-engine Harley motorcycle. One of his early projects was a Lamborghini Countach built by Tronson from scratch using a 1/24 scale model as a guide.
CarsBMW BLOG

Video: BMW M4 Competition drag races Ford Mustang Mach 1

This year, the people from Ford have had a lot of work to do with Mustangs. First, the electric model started going on sale around the world, and proved to be quite a success. The Mach-E is now a welcome addition to the list of electric vehicles we can enjoy around the world, with some serious claims behind it. Then came another special Mustang, but this time, following the original recipe: the Ford Mustang Mach 1.
Carsmotor1.com

BMW M4 CSL spied with a chin as big as its nose

Pinning down what BMW is doing is difficult, and conflicting spy shots certainly don’t help with any confusion. Earlier this year, our photographers captured a hotter M4 variant that’s likely to become the M4 CSL. However, new spy shots show BMW testing another M4 variant that is slightly different from the test vehicles we’ve seen before, though the variations are pretty minor.
CarsBMW BLOG

2023 BMW M4 CSL spy photos reveal a new kidney grille design

One of the biggest reveals of 2022 will be the BMW M4 CSL. The super sporty M4 was already spotted out testing in Germany featuring an extremely aggressive design. The latest spy photos (available here) reveal something even more interesting: the 2023 BMW M4 CSL will get a new set of kidney grilles. Compared to the current G80 M3 and G82 M4, the high-end M4 CSL will feature racing-inspired kidney design with only three horizontal slats and large air openings.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Your BMW M3 And M4 Will Teach You How To Drift

When BMW revealed the new M3 and M4, they arrived with controversial styling and the latest 3.0-liter turbocharged straight-six, along with the expected and much-loved features of a standard manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. There was also loads of tech announced, and not all of it is necessarily easy to understand, particularly if an M3 or M4 is your first experience with BMW M. Thus, the magicians in Munich have been releasing educational videos explaining how to make the most of their latest creations. The latest video is one we've been looking forward to, explaining to us how the M Drift Analyzer works.
CarsBMW BLOG

TEST DRIVE: 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible – Looking Past The Kidney Grille

A fun weekend cruiser with polarizing looks, but good performance. Home » Test Drives » TEST DRIVE: 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible – Looking Past The Kidney Grille. Launched late last year, the drop top version of the second generation 4 Series comes with a lot of controversy in its tiny boot. As if the front-end and its huge grilles wasn’t enough, the new drop top also comes with a huge change at the back, where the folding top is no longer made of metal. That’s right, the new 4 Series Cabrio comes with a soft top. Cue sad music.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW M4 Fails The Moose Test Unlike Any Other Car

BMW's M division is known the world over for building amazing sports cars, and models such as the BMW M2 and M5 are regularly used as benchmarks for the rest of the industry. The new BMW M4 Competition Coupe has been lauded by owners and journalists alike for its massive performance capabilities and dynamic handling characteristics, and BMW can't stop bragging about its motorsport DNA, but a recent YouTube video posted by km77.com has revealed that this German sports car is less than impressive on the infamous moose test, and should probably stick to the drift track.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Here's A Closer Look At The New BMW M4 CSL's Grille And Headlights

Just this week, our spy photographers caught BMW testing what appeared to be a prototype of a new M8 CSL with aggressive, motorsport-style aero. But that isn't the only BMW getting the CSL treatment. Back in April, we got our first look at the new hardcore BMW M4 undergoing testing, which we think will also sport the legendary suffix.
CarsCarscoops

2021 BMW M4 Competition Seriously Struggles With The Dreaded Moose Test

The 2021 BMW M4 is an excellent sports car to drive so, in theory, it shouldn’t have a problem tackling the moose test. Km77 recently got its hands on the new M4 Competition and initially lined it up for the moose test at 78 km/h (48.46 mph), a speed at which a Tesla Model 3 can safely navigate the test. However, in the BMW, the rear end stepped out the moment the tester steered it to the right through the course. This sudden oversteer took out two cones and despite the driver’s best attempts to countersteer and control the slide, it took out another cone when swerving back to the left.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The BMW M8 CSL Will Look Like A GT3 Race Car

The M8 may not have been as popular as BMW hoped, but this hasn't stopped the Bavarian automaker from cooking up a more hardcore variant of the high-performance grand tourer. Last year, BMW was caught testing a peculiar 8 Series prototype with side air intakes replacing the rear windows and different side sills. There was speculation that it could be a test mule for a new mid-engine sports car.
CarsTop Speed

This Evil, Red-Eyed BMW Could Be The 2023 M8 CSL

A while back we got footage of a BMW M8 test mule with a more aggressive design, which suggested that the CSL moniker is making a return. Now, we have new footage of the car, coming straight from Nürburgringyet again. The car has had a few changes since the last time we saw it, indicating that a production version is near completion.
CarsBMW BLOG

2023 BMW 7 Series spy shots reveal an interesting front-end

The design of this upcoming BMW 7 Series is drawing some controversy and it hasn’t even been released yet. Most of the complaints stem from the fact that the 7er might get a split headlight design. There’s no official word on whether the next-gen 7 Series will get split headlights but it does seem that way, judging by previous spy photos. Not these ones, however, as these new photos feature a test mule covered in heavy camo.
CarsRideApart

Check Out Akrapovič’s Exhaust For The 2021 BMW S 1000 R

The 2021 BMW S 1000 R is truly one of the top dogs in the hyper naked segment. While the thought of close to 200 horsepower on a motorcycle meant for the street seems absolutely bonkers (which it really is), there’s no denying the the level of sophisticated technology and performance the Bavarian company has put into this machine will put a proud smile on would-be owners’ faces.
CarsCarscoops

Can You Spec A Good Looking 2022 BMW 2-Series In The Official Configurator?

Like most new BMW models, the 2022 2-Series has sparked a lot of controversy because of its exterior design. Noted car designer Frank Stephenson was especially outspoken with his critique of the new sports car. Now, the official configurator for the car has been released and it begs the question, can the 2-Series look good in the right specification?

Comments / 0

Community Policy