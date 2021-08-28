Why Lorne Michaels Met Up With Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Heads were turning during the Polo Lounge’s lunchtime rush Aug. 17.

Saturday Night Live honcho Lorne Michaels broke bread with Kris Jenner and one of her most famous clients, daughter Kim Kardashian . The trio huddled as power brokers like Jeffrey Katzenberg, billionaire developer Rick Caruso, French actor and Lupin star Omar Sy and film producer Stan Brooks dined (separately) at nearby tables.

Is a hosting gig on the horizon? It’s possible. While a source indicated to The Hollywood Reporter that the meal was a general catch-up, the idea was floated for a possible appearance on the show. No word on who paid.

