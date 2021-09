Last season was disappointing for Utah State as the Aggies finished 1-5, with their only win in Gary Andersen’s second year coming against New Mexico 41-27. Andersen is now out but Blake Anderson comes in from Arkansas State after finishing the 2020 season 2-6 (4-7). Week one is going to be interesting as the Aggies head to Pullman to take on Washington State, and if the Aggies want any chance to win that game, there needs to be a large amount of improvement from last season.