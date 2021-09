Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was pleased with Harvey Elliott's performance for their 1-1 draw with Chelsea. Klopp gave Elliott a start for the big game at Anfield. Klopp said, "Good, it was good. He looked good last week obviously in the game, was good during the training week. We wanted to change a little bit. We wanted to have the dynamic of Hendo in the team, wanted to have Robbo, wanted to have Bobby in between the lines.