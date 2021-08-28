Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Sydney’s Covid outbreak and job losses muddy the political waters for Scott Morrison | Greg Jericho

By Greg Jericho
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDrBU_0bfv3pNh00
Vaccination Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

It is a shame the federal government doesn’t have fixed terms. Right now, we are getting all manner of political spin regarding lockdowns and vaccination rates and it’s hard to disentangle it from the next federal election.

From the end of June to the end of July around 250,000 jobs in greater Sydney were lost – nearly 9% of all jobs in Australia’s largest city.

If the graph does not display then click here

That loss is actually worse than what occurred in April last year when the pandemic first hit our shores. This was not something we were contemplating then – and certainly not in a situation where the vaccine was being rolled out.

The job loss in Sydney was more than double the next biggest fall. Jobs in Melbourne fell by 1.6%, 1.2% in Brisbane and 3% in Adelaide.

Related: Scott Morrison declares Coalition not going anywhere as he marks three years in top job

Jobs in Perth during this period, however, remained steady, which is why you are not going to see much perspiration from the Western Australian premier, Mark McGowan, when Morrison questions the actions of his government – whether explicitly or in Morrison’s usual “Well, I wasn’t specifically referring to anybody” manner – over the opening of borders.

Prior to the vaccine rollout, an end-of-year election seemed likely . Back then Morrison would have been anticipating a victory much like McGowan achieved in March.

But a few late-night panicked press conferences later, plus more lockdowns and angst as Australia’s vaccination rollout lags behind the rest of the OECD , and hopes of cruising to an election off the back of his handling of Covid are gone.

Morrison’s line has now become “Why wouldn’t people want to open up the country when we hit 70 and 80 per cent?”. And there has been some commentary that his position is politically smart.

But really, the poll conducted for Nine newspapers this week by Resolve Strategic is hardly definitive. Sure, 62% answered yes, but the question they were asked was pretty convoluted: “Some state and territory leaders have suggested they might apply different rules at different times, such as using less severe restrictions once their populations reach 50 per cent vaccination or easing restrictions at 70 and 80 per cent if case numbers are still high. Do you think that each state and territory should stick to the national plan of 70 and 80 per cent or do you think they should have the freedom to decide on their own goals?”

At that point I’m inclined to answer yes just to stop the questioner from talking.

As Katharine Murphy has noted , Morrison is setting up a target the state premiers could fail to adhere to. But the actual advice in the Doherty Institute report states that “the combination of 70% vaccine coverage and ongoing low PHSM [public health & social measures] would likely be sufficient for control, if optimal TTIQ [test, trace, isolate and quarantine] can be maintained .”

Those italics are pretty crucial – especially given we have reached a point in New South Wales where they are no longer reporting the number of linked/unlinked cases or their isolation status in the daily 11am briefing because the track and trace system is so overwhelmed the numbers cannot be meaningfully reported in time.

In July, Sydney lost 9% of jobs, but in the last week of July there were 1,352 cases of Covid in NSW; now it’s recording more than 6,000 in a week – a 348% jump. And on Thursday hospitalisations went up 10% in just one day.

So yes, the 70% vaccination rate is important and so is getting people back to work, but while cases and hospitalisations keep rising, the Coalition will be in no hurry for an election.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Mark Mcgowan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Afp Getty#Western Australian#Oecd#Resolve Strategic#Doherty Institute#Phsm#Ttiq#Coalition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

NSW records worst daily Covid total and apologises for booking blunder as ACT defers lockdown decision

New South Wales has reported another record number of new Covid cases as the state’s ambulance service warned it was being overwhelmed with calls. The state’s 1,035 new cases was the worst daily total for any Australian state or territory since the coronavirus pandemic began. There were two deaths, a woman in her 70s from the Nepean Blue Mountains district and a woman in her 80s who died at Westmead hospital.
IndustryThe Guardian

Morrison government urged to set sector-specific emissions reduction targets

Australia needs new vehicle and fuel emissions standards, and sector-specific emissions reduction plans, according to the country’s peak infrastructure advisory body. In its 2021 plan, Infrastructure Australia has called on the Morrison government to provide policy certainty to kickstart investment in low-emissions technology and prevent saddling taxpayers with the cost of stranded high-emissions assets.
Grocery & SupermaketThe Guardian

Morning mail: supermarket shortages, Hanson v Nationals, Abba are back

Good morning. National cabinet meets today, with arrangements for international travellers to eventually quarantine at home up for discussion among the continuing arguments between states about easing restrictions as vaccination rates rise. In more joyful news for many, Swedish hitmakers Abba are finally reuniting, with their first new album in 40 years.
Public Healthabc17news.com

Australia’s worst day of pandemic sees restrictions tighten

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s most populous state has reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new infections and seven COVID-19 deaths as pandemic restrictions tightened in other parts of the country. The previous record daily tally in New South Wales before Monday was 466 new cases reported on Saturday. Most cases are in Sydney. Only 26% of Australians aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated. Australia has one of the slowest vaccine rollouts among wealthy countries, which is making the spread of the delta variant particularly dangerous. Melbourne and Canberra’s lockdowns due to end this week were extended into September. Two northern Australian cities have locked down over a single infection.
Public HealthBBC

Why has Australia switched tack on Covid zero?

Australia has changed its Covid strategy: it's time to leave lockdowns and "come out of the cave", Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said. With vaccinations accelerating, he says Australians will soon "live with the virus" for the first time - that is, not try to eliminate it. It's a drastic...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Victoria reports 21 new local COVID-19 cases

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s Victoria state on Saturday reported 21 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, up from 15 a day earlier, while Melbourne, the state capital, is in its second week of an extended lockdown. Of the new cases, 10 have spent time outside while infectious, the state’s...
Industry101 WIXX

Australia announces Pfizer coronavirus vaccine swap deal with Britain

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will get 4 million doses of the Pfizer Inc coronavirus vaccine in a swap deal with Britain, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, days after announcing a smaller swap agreement with Singapore. The doses will reach Australia over the next few weeks, which will help...
Public Healthabc17news.com

Sydney virus outbreak spreads in Australia and New Zealand

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state leader is warning that Melbourne may be losing control of a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney and has also spread to the New Zealand capital. The fast-moving outbreak was first detected in mid-June in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, which has reported more than 600 new infections in each of the last four days. The virus has spread to Melbourne, the nation’s second-most populous city, and has seeded New Zealand’s first outbreak in six months. The neighboring nations have used lockdowns to stamp out clusters throughout the pandemic. But the delta variant is proving more challenging. Victoria state’s premier says he is losing hope of eliminating the latest outbreak in Melbourne, which entered its sixth lockdown on Aug. 5.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Sydney posts fresh COVID record as Melbourne races to trace outbreak

Australia's state of New South Wales reported another record day of COVID-19 cases Saturday, as authorities in the country's second city of Melbourne rushed to trace the source of its outbreaks. Australia's three largest cities were in lockdown on Saturday, as New South Wales recorded 319 community cases of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy