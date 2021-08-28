Sean Waltman Says WWE Did Becky Lynch No Favors With The Way She Was Brought Back At SummerSlam
According to Sean Waltman, WWE could have found a better way to bring back Becky Lynch. Speaking on the latest episode of his Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer commented on The Man's return at SummerSlam and her surprisingly quick victory over SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Waltman explained why a competitive match was needed after revealing that Sasha Banks was off the card. He said the following:www.fightful.com
