A bridge too far: can Sydney overcome nimbyism to become a cycling city?

New South Wales (NSW) Health reported 1,116 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, including four deaths. Of the 1,116 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 408 are from Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 372 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 132 are from Sydney LHD, 68 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 52 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 29 are from Western NSW LHD, 22 are from Northern Sydney LHD, eight are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, six are from Hunter New England LHD, three are from Far West LHD, two are from Central Coast LHD, four are in a correctional centre and 10 cases are yet to be assigned to an LHD.