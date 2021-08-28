A bridge too far: can Sydney overcome nimbyism to become a cycling city?
One of the world’s most feted pieces of transport infrastructure currently lets down an increasingly popular mode of transport: the bicycle. Currently, the 2,000 cyclists who cross the Sydney Harbour Bridge’s dedicated cycleway daily must dismount and battle 55 steps on the north side. The number of cyclists struggling on the stairs looks only set to grow: cycling in Sydney’s inner city has doubled in the last two years.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0