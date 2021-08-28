Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

A bridge too far: can Sydney overcome nimbyism to become a cycling city?

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the world’s most feted pieces of transport infrastructure currently lets down an increasingly popular mode of transport: the bicycle. Currently, the 2,000 cyclists who cross the Sydney Harbour Bridge’s dedicated cycleway daily must dismount and battle 55 steps on the north side. The number of cyclists struggling on the stairs looks only set to grow: cycling in Sydney’s inner city has doubled in the last two years.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us And Them#A Bridge Too Far#Cycling Infrastructure#Nimby#Transport For Nsw#Bicycle Nsw#Pedal Set Go#North Sydney Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
Related
WorldTime Out Global

WorldPride is coming to Sydney in 2023: here's everything we know so far

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations are set to be supersized when Sydney WorldPride plants its flagpole in the Emerald City in 2023, with the two festivals combining into one big great 17-day LGBTQIA+ extravaganza. Organisers have now revealed key festival dates and a new look alongside the festival theme – Gather Dream Amplify.
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

ABBA illuminates the Sydney Harbour Bridge to celebrate new album Voyage

Following a 38-year hiatus, legendary Swedish pop outfit ABBA have heralded their comeback by projecting a gigantic illuminated visual against the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Avatars of Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid were projected against the pylons of the Sydney landmark overnight to promote their forthcoming studio album Voyage, with a lighting display also being cast across the arch of the bridge.
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Air New Zealand Drops Sydney Flights This October

Air New Zealand’s October trans-Tasman timetable sees Sydney bypassed in favor of flights to six other destinations in Australia. However, with New Zealand and Australia both pausing their quarantine-free travel corridor, the chances of many trans-Tasman flights operating at all are slight. Air New Zealand has already suspended its Australian...
Worldoutbreaknewstoday.com

Australia: New South Wales records more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, COVID lockdown protests

New South Wales (NSW) Health reported 1,116 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, including four deaths. Of the 1,116 locally acquired cases reported to 8pm last night, 408 are from Western Sydney Local Health District (LHD), 372 are from South Western Sydney LHD, 132 are from Sydney LHD, 68 are from Nepean Blue Mountains LHD, 52 are from South Eastern Sydney LHD, 29 are from Western NSW LHD, 22 are from Northern Sydney LHD, eight are from Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, six are from Hunter New England LHD, three are from Far West LHD, two are from Central Coast LHD, four are in a correctional centre and 10 cases are yet to be assigned to an LHD.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Covid vaccines earmarked for NSW prison inmates diverted to HSC students

Vaccines earmarked for New South Wales prisoners were redirected to HSC students in Sydney despite inmates, who were meant to be prioritised under the rollout, making persistent requests to be vaccinated. Guardian Australia can reveal the state’s prisoner vaccination program stalled, as doses were redirected in late July, as part...
Public HealthBBC

Why has Australia switched tack on Covid zero?

Australia has changed its Covid strategy: it's time to leave lockdowns and "come out of the cave", Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said. With vaccinations accelerating, he says Australians will soon "live with the virus" for the first time - that is, not try to eliminate it. It's a drastic...
RestaurantsTime Out Global

The best cupcakes in Sydney that you can now have delivered

The noughties' biggest dessert craze is still satisfying Sydney's sweet tooth today. Remember when cupcakes were the dessert? They reached the highest peak of their cult status during the noughties, but after a decade of sweet supremacy, cake-pops, nitrogen gelato, the cronut, and a litany of other dessert fads came along to steal their thunder.
AnimalsBBC

Isle of Wight sea eagles: 12 more birds of prey released

A further 12 white-tailed eagles have been released on the Isle of Wight as part of an on-going conservation project. The scheme, run by Forestry England and the Roy Dennis Wildlife Foundation, has previously released 13 birds since it began in 2019. Ten have survived. White-tailed eagles were wiped out...
Performing ArtsSlipped Disc

Rattle’s new hall is on budget, and on time

Stephan Schütz, the project architect, told the paper: ‘We are exactly on schedule. We will keep to costs and time because the whole planning was completed before we started the construction work.’. Erm, the hall that opens in 8th October is the interim hall – the Gasteig is closed for...
AnimalsThe Guardian

Experience: I found the largest truffle in the world

It was 2am when I left the house that night in November 1999. I was heading out into the Motovun forest in Istria, in the north-west of Croatia, to hunt for truffles. Serious truffle hunting is done at night – it’s better for the dogs, as the moisture carries the smell of the truffle better, and also it’s harder to be followed.
PoliticsBBC

Leeds Light Night: Annual event to return to illuminate city

Large projections and light displays are set to take over landmarks in Leeds with the return of Light Night. The spectacle will see a large-scale replica of Earth, digital lightning bolts cast on Leeds Civic Hall and light sculptures at Leeds Dock. More than 40 installations and pieces of artwork...
Beauty & Fashioncntraveller.com

A local's guide to Australia

A high-profile model of Whadjuk Noongar descent, Nathan McGuire has appeared on some of Australia’s biggest campaigns. An ambassador for First Nations Fashion and Design and recently named a Changemaker during Australian Fashion Week, he is vocal about Indigenous representation and is shaping a fresh, inclusive, and diverse creative landscape.
TechnologyWired UK

Digital nomads are here to save Spain’s ghost towns

How do you save a dying village? For the small community of Oliete in the mountainous Teruel region of eastern Spain, the answer was olive oil. In May 2014 the local community started ApadrinaUnOlivo.org – adopt an olive tree, in Spanish – to allow anyone in the world to sponsor an abandoned tree for €50. The money raised has been used to fund an NGO that has created thirteen jobs for people in the village. In return, sponsors get two litres of olive oil per year and, hopefully, forge a bond with the village.
Energy Industryglobalvoices.org

Rejection of new Australian coal mine is a rare win for community environmental campaigners

Environmentalists are celebrating a victory over a proposed coal development in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) after 11 years of debate and community protests. The Independent Planning Commission (IPC) for the NSW Southern Highlands blocked the plans for the proposed mine, saying the potential impacts of the project were ‘too great to be reasonably managed, and the social risks to the community are high.’
WorldThe Guardian

World’s biggest biodiversity summit since Covid opens in Marseille

The world’s biggest biodiversity summit since the start of the pandemic has opened in the French port city of Marseille with a warning from Emmanuel Macron that “there is no vaccine for a sick planet”. Speaking at the opening of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, the president echoed warnings from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy