The Rolling Stones Honor Drummer Charlie Watts With New Video Tribute

By Selome Hailu
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-minute video, shared on the band’s official Twitter and Instagram, is a slideshow of photos and videos of Watts playing in the band, appearing in music videos, addressing the press and more, edited to the beat of “If You Can’t Rock Me,” the opening track of the Rolling Stones’ 1974 album “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll.”

