Johnson did not receive a carry and failed to catch his only target in Saturday's win over the Cowboys. The Texans used all three of Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay and Johnson in the first quarter before removing their starters, but it was the first two who saw most of the action, leaving only third-down scraps for DJ. This is shaping up to be a true backfield committee during the regular season, which would put a very firm ceiling on Johnson's fantasy value. Despite his apparent role as the primary pass-catching option among the trio, he may not see enough snaps to even be an asset in many PPR formats.