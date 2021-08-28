Eagles' Josiah Scott: Doesn't return to Friday's contest
Scott didn't return after suffering a hamstring injury during Friday's preseason contest against the Jets, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Scott was acquired by the Eagles via trade this offseason to compete for a depth role in their secondary. As a rookie, the fourth-round pick recorded 11 tackles while playing 80 defensive snaps in six appearances for Jacksonville last season. The extent of the 22-year-old's injury is unknown, but if he misses too much time his spot on the roster is in jeopardy.www.cbssports.com
