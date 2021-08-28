Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Panthers' Darius Clark: Doesn't return to Friday's contest

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Clark didn't return after suffering a knee injury during Friday's preseason contest against the Steelers, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports. Clark suffered a concussion that caused him to miss a week early in training camp and now he deals with another setback after injuring his knee. The 23-year-old will need to rebound quickly if he has any shot of making the regular-season roster.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Concussion#Steelers#American Football#The Charlotte Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ron Rivera Sends Clear Message Amid Cam Newton Speculation

When the New England Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday morning, a handful of fans and analysts suggested that the former MVP should make his way to the nation’s capital. With the Washington Football Team, he could re-unite with his former head coach Ron Rivera and potentially compete for the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Re-Signed Veteran Quarterback

Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made an official decision on backup quarterback Ryan Griffin. Just over 24 hours ago, the Buccaneers made the decision to release the veteran quarterback. After six years with the team, it looked like his run in Tampa was finally at its end. However,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLYardbarker

Steelers Name Starting QB for Friday's Game vs Panthers

Wednesday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Dwayne Haskins will get the start against the Carolina Panthers this Friday in the preseason finale. Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and backup Mason Rudolph are not expected to play. However, Josh Dobbs will get some playing time as he and...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Gardner Minshew can become the Eagles' starting quarterback

“You think the Lord likes half-asses? I don’t think so.” — Gardner Minshew. Last time the Eagles has a consistent situation at the quarterback position, it was 2019, and Carson Wentz had not yet imploded. Wentz threw 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, the Eagles made it to the wild-card round, and everything seemed fine. Then, Wentz fell apart. rookie Jalen Hurts replaced him in-season, head coach Doug Pederson was eventually fired, and now, it’s up to new head coach and offensive shot-caller Nick Sirianni to right the ship.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Taylor Terminated: Texans Cut Veteran WR

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are cutting veteran wide receiver Taywan Taylor, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Taylor was with the Cleveland Browns the past two seasons after being traded from the Tennessee Titans. A former Titans third-round draft pick, Taylor played in six games...
NFLNBC Sports

Bosa doesn't miss a beat after returning to 49ers practice

SANTA CLARA — At long last, Nick Bosa has returned to participate in 49ers team drills. The 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year looked like he hadn’t missed a beat in his first one-on-one drill with Trent Williams. The rep ended in a stalemate with Bosa getting pressure, forcing the left tackle to take a few steps back but Williams kept the edge rusher from touching the “quarterback.”
NFLDetroit News

Friday's NFL: Cards' Fitzgerald doesn't 'have the urge to play' football

Tempe, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals 11-time Pro Bowl receiver Larry Fitzgerald says he currently doesn't have the desire to play an 18th NFL season, though he left the possibility open that he might resume his career. In an interview on SiriusXM Radio with Jim Gray on Mad Dog Sports Radio...

Comments / 0

Community Policy