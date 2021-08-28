Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions' Michael Brockers: Uncertain for Week 1

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Head coach Dan Campbell is hopeful that Brockers (undisclosed) will be ready for Week 1 , Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "The fear is that if you put him in too early right now, do we take away everything that we've gotten, the gains that we've gotten by holding him?" Campbell said. "I think that's the tough trick right now. I know this, if you said we had to play right now, he'd go play. But yet, if we thought we could get him to that almost 100% range by holding him a little bit more, is it worth it? Well, knowing that we got a long season and he's played a lot of football, I just tend to be a little more conservative with him, that's all."

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#49ers#American Football#The Detroit Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former NFL receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr., who caught Tom Bradys first postseason touchdown pass to help the Patriots win their first title, has died in a motorcycle accident. Richland County coroner Naida Rutherford said in a statement Patten was killed in...
NFLknbr.com

49ers favored by league-high point spread in Week 1 matchup against Lions

With the preseason over, it’s time to finally look to the regular season. In Week 1, the 49ers will head to Detroit to face an, erm interesting Lions team coached by the espresso-pounding, kneecap-hungry Dan Campbell, with a first-round pick and starting right tackle in Penei Sewell who has struggled mightily in switching to right tackle. Their quarterback is Jared Goff.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLFox News

Matthew Stafford takes a not-so-subtle shot at Detroit Lions organization

One of the biggest moves in the NFL during the offseason happened quickly when the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff. Stafford told ESPN’s Seth Wickersham what the ultimate goal is now...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Bears signing WR Breshad Perriman

The Chicago Bears added some more speed to their wide receiver room with the signing of veteran Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal. Prior to this, Chicago had five receivers on their initial 53-man roster, and it appears they decided to go with Perriman rather than rookie Dazz Newsome, who was waived and is a candidate to be signed to the practice squad. They also recently claimed wide receiver Nsimba Webster.
NFLBleacher Report

Lions' Dan Campbell: D'Andre Swift's Status Uncertain for Week 1 Due to Groin Injury

The Detroit Lions may be without running back D'Andre Swift for their Week 1 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers as he recovers from a groin injury. Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday he had some concerns about Swift's conditioning as he worked himself back into shape, though the running back has reportedly looked good in practice upon his return:
NFLNBC Sports

Dan Campbell thinks Michael Brockers will be ready for opener

The Lions traded for defensive tackle Michael Brockers this offseason with designs on him playing a leading role on their defensive front, but they didn’t get a lot of time to see him in action this summer. Brockers has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury until recently and he’s working...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Gardner Minshew can become the Eagles' starting quarterback

“You think the Lord likes half-asses? I don’t think so.” — Gardner Minshew. Last time the Eagles has a consistent situation at the quarterback position, it was 2019, and Carson Wentz had not yet imploded. Wentz threw 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions, the Eagles made it to the wild-card round, and everything seemed fine. Then, Wentz fell apart. rookie Jalen Hurts replaced him in-season, head coach Doug Pederson was eventually fired, and now, it’s up to new head coach and offensive shot-caller Nick Sirianni to right the ship.
NFL247Sports

Tennessee Titans release QB Matt Barkley

The Tennessee Titans have released quarterback Matt Barkley, it was announced Wednesday. Barkley had been with the team since Aug. 5. In a subsequent move, offensive lineman Corey Levin was claimed off waivers. Barkley developed quickly within the Titans’ offensive system, and even split reps with Logan Woodside throughout the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy