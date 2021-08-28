Lions' Michael Brockers: Uncertain for Week 1
Head coach Dan Campbell is hopeful that Brockers (undisclosed) will be ready for Week 1 , Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "The fear is that if you put him in too early right now, do we take away everything that we've gotten, the gains that we've gotten by holding him?" Campbell said. "I think that's the tough trick right now. I know this, if you said we had to play right now, he'd go play. But yet, if we thought we could get him to that almost 100% range by holding him a little bit more, is it worth it? Well, knowing that we got a long season and he's played a lot of football, I just tend to be a little more conservative with him, that's all."www.cbssports.com
