A teenager has made a statement about the “sexism” of school dress codes with a TikTok in which he and a female friend wore similar outfits to see which of them would get in trouble for violating the rules.In a video uploaded last week, Drew Jarding, a high school student from Illinois, who goes by the username @drooscroo on TikTok, explained that he and fellow student Kenzie Crimmins would both be wearing outfits that violated their school’s dress code.For the experiment, Jarding wore a pair of athletic shorts, which he paired with a T-shirt that was cut into a crop...