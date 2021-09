DENVER – Governor Jared Polis is wishing everyone a happy Labor Day and is advising Coloradans to celebrate safely this extended weekend. “Colorado wouldn’t be what it is today without the tireless efforts of American workers. We thank our frontline health care workers, grocery store clerks, teachers, first responders, truckers, state employees and every team member across our state that have played a critical role during this challenging time,” said Governor Polis. “This Labor Day, I encourage my fellow Coloradans to reflect on the progress our state as a whole has made with successfully vaccinating more than 75% of Coloradans with at least one dose of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. I urge you to remain vigilant against this deadly virus and its variants and urge your friends and family to get vaccinated to protect themselves.”