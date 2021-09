SAUGATUCK, MI – A man who reportedly tried to abduct a Saugatuck High School student Thursday is being sought by police. The 17-year-old student reported she left the high school around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 and was at her car, leaning in the rear passenger door, when the man walked up from behind and grabbed her just above her waist, according to a news release from Capt. Scott Matice of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.