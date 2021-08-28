Cancel
Packers at Bills preseason score, takeaways: Josh Allen, Buffalo starters shine in shutout over Green Bay

By Jeff Kerr
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Allen picked up where he left off in his breakout 2020 campaign. Playing in his only preseason game for the Bills, Allen was fantastic in just under a half of action -- going 20 of 26 for 194 yards and two touchdowns for a 122.9 passer rating. The Bills defeated the Packers 19-0 thanks to the performance of Allen, as the MVP candidate looked to be in midseason form.

