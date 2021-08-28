Cancel
Beauty & Fashion

Channel Your Inner Cosplayer With The Most In-Demand Anime Halloween Costumes of 2021

By Naima Karp
SPY
SPY
 6 days ago

Even if you’re not a regular attendee of cosplay conventions, dressing up as your favorite anime or manga-inspired character is a great way to flex your creativity on Halloween. From timeless childhood classics to more relevant animated characters in 2021, there are tons of options when it comes to choosing the best anime Halloween costume for you.

First off, how do you want to express yourself in your costume? If you don’t already have a character in mind, there are different ways to decide on what cosplay character you want to embody. You should feel comfortable in your costume, and the character should reflect some aspect of your own identity that you relate to, or feel empowered by. If you want, go with your natural appearance and comfort zone — if you like dying your hair crazy colors, opt for a figure that does the same. You can always ask your friends for a second opinion, but whatever gives you the most confidence will be the best choice.

Many people decide to try out a DIY costume at first. If you’re already crafty, you can make a list of the elements needed for your character and download sewing patterns or buy different anime costume elements from a big box store to create a more customized look. You might need materials like a glue gun or hobby knife, and checking out tutorials on Youtube is always wise. If that process sounds more stressful than fun to you, consider one of the many pre-made anime Halloween costumes available online.

Here are the top nine anime costumes to help you embody your favorite character, or discover which one is right for you.

1. MyPartyShirt Naruto Cloak Adult Costume

Japanese manga series Naruto chronicles the story of a young ninja who dreams of becoming his village’s leader, AKA, the Hokage. This Akatsuki robe is a must-buy for any Naruto fan out there. It can be paired with an existing Naruto costume or worn on its own for a low-maintenance Halloween anime costume. In terms of quality, buyers say it’s “better than expected” but make sure to size up to an XL if you want an adult-friendly pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UTc4J_0bfv04SM00


Buy: MyPartyShirt Naruto Cloak Adult Costume $29.15

2. Miccostumes Shoto Todoroki Costume

This Shoto Todoroki costume comes from the anime series My Hero Academia celebrating its protagonist who attends U.A. High School. Unlike the more minimal robe-based costume, this one comes complete with a top, pants, belt, and combat vest. Unfortunately, it doesn’t include the boots and wig, but those should be easy to find. The pants feature an elastic waistband, making them easy to take on and off. Customers find the look to be comfy and stretchy, making it more forgiving if you buy the wrong size.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wK5pv_0bfv04SM00

Buy: Miccostumes Shoto Todoroki Costume $59.99

3. Fashion Novel Attack on Titan Cloak Costume

You might recognize this green hooded cloak from Attack on Titan . It’s worn by the Scout Regiment, which is the branch of the Eldian military that’s most actively engaged in direct Titan combat. Like the Naruto anime Halloween costume, it’s an easy-to-wear cloak that can be paired with an additional costume or worn on its own. It features that unforgettable emblem on the back, so all legit anime fans will be able to spot you from a mile away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1In3Wg_0bfv04SM00


Buy: Fashion Novel Attack on Titan Cloak Costume $19.18

4. Brighththope Demon Slayer Kamado Tanjirou Costume

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular series’ that cosplayers choose to recreate, and this unique offering lets you choose between all the different characters in the series. This is the Kamado Tanjirou outfit, but you can also find characters like Agatsuma Zenitsu and Tomioka Giyuu. It’s worth noting that this comes in Asian sizes, so be sure to check their sizing guide before purchasing. One Amazon reviewer notes that the material is a bit thin, but that the product looks just like the image online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NSXg_0bfv04SM00

Buy: Brighththope Demon Slayer Kamado Tanjirou Costume $25.99

5. CosInStyle Dragonball Z Son Goku Plush Hooded Costume

Are you a diehard Dragonball Z fan? For an anime Halloween costume that also doubles as extremely comfortable pajamas, consider this orange onesie. However, to complete that epic Son Goku hair, you might need a wig or a lot of hair gel. If you buy the right size, you can even wear this over your existing outfit. Buyers appreciate how soft the look is, especially when compared to the flimsy polyester material that a lot of cheap anime costumes are made out of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFvgm_0bfv04SM00

Buy: CosInStyle Dragonball Z Son Goku Plush Hooded Costume $38.99

6. CR ROLECOS Demon Slayer Shinobu Kocho Costume

Another popular Demon Slayer look is this cool, multi-patterned costume that comes with an outer kimono and black inner uniform. It recreates the character of Shinobu Kocho, a major supporting character in the show. It even comes complete with the socks, belt, and butterfly hairpin, so you don’t need to look elsewhere for your accessories. One reviewer comments, “I was afraid that it would fit snug but actually, it fits perfectly! The pants are so comfortable, the belt doesn’t slip off either.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnNV7_0bfv04SM00

Buy: CR ROLECOS Demon Slayer Shinobu Kocho Costume $62.98

7. Mortal Kombat Raiden Adult Costume

When the Mortal Komba t movie came out earlier this year, fans of the game and series couldn’t contain their excitement. This anime Halloween costume celebrates the character Raiden, otherwise known as the eternal God of Thunder. After all, the Mortal Kombat franchise is officially set for an upcoming sequel, so you might as well get this trending costume in your closet ASAP. No need to get creative with DIY garments if you don’t want to — this comes with the complete jumpsuit, molded shoulders, gauntlets, and all other accessories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1eM2_0bfv04SM00


Buy: Mortal Kombat Raiden Adult Costume $69.51

8. My Hero Academia Adult Deku Costume

Another popular character from My Hero Academia besides Todoroki is Deku, otherwise known as Izuku Midoriya. Heroism comes naturally to this character who is all about justice and fighting off the bad guys. This colorful look consists of a green unitard and red belt. It even includes elbow and knee pads. Buyers wish the mask was a little less flimsy, but overall are happy with the purchase. When he’s not at school, this is the ensemble that he wears amidst all those superhero shenanigans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDr1Q_0bfv04SM00


Buy: My Hero Academia Adult Deku Costume $59.99

9. Shecos The Rising of the Shield Hero Naofumi Iwatani Cosplay Costume

This is one of the most realistic Naofumi Iwatani anime Halloween costumes that you can get your hands on. Naofumi is the main character in the series known as The Rising of the Shield Hero. This character is known for his majestic all-green getup, which includes the cloak, vest, pants, and chest and foot strap. Even the bags and gloves come with it. The creator includes detailed tips on how to measure for their costume, so you can get a perfect fit and wow everyone this Halloween.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O5exg_0bfv04SM00


Buy: Shecos The Rising of the Shield Hero Naofumi Iwatani Cosplay Costume $36.00+

