The minister who officiated R. Kelly and Aaliyah’s 1994 wedding spoke about the illegal union between the two singers for the first time ever Wednesday during testimony at Kelly’s criminal trial in Brooklyn. Nathan Edmond, a 73-year-old ordained minister in Chicago, testified about the ceremony under subpoena, marking the first time he’s spoken publicly about the wedding, which at the time the two singers denied had occurred; the testimony came one day after what would have been the 27th anniversary of the marriage, CNN reports. “I didn’t think it was anybody special. I didn’t understand it at all,” Edmond said of the...