Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Newest Western Lowland Gorilla Name Revealed

dapsmagic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most magical things at Walt Disney World Resort is the magic of the new life that comes through the animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Last month, a new baby western lowland gorilla was born at the park. This young one was born to parents Azizi and Gino.

dapsmagic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Lowland Gorilla#Disney World#The Animals#Cory Lilly#Igbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in September in Disney World

Rides and hotels across Disney World are constantly being updated and improved, so we see them close for construction or other reasons periodically. Just so that you’re aware of any closures that are happening during your Disney World trip, we checked out which rides and hotels are expected to be closed soon. Keep in mind that rides can still close unexpectedly if bad weather, technical difficulties, or other issues create problems that make them unsafe to ride. We can anticipate some of the refurbishments, though! Here’s a list of all the scheduled Disney World closures for September.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Do You Qualify to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Souvenir?

The start of Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th Anniversary celebration is just a few weeks away!. When the 50th Anniversary fun begins, you’ll be able to catch new fireworks in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, grab specially themed merchandise, hop on the new Ratatouille-themed attraction, and MORE. Now, Disney has made a special 50th Anniversary item available, but only select guests can grab it!
TravelPosted by
Disability Scoop

Disney Making Changes To Disability Access At Theme Parks

Big changes are coming once again to Disney’s system for providing accommodations to people with disabilities at its theme parks. The company said this month that it is “making some enhancements” to what’s known as the Disability Access Service, or DAS, program. The move comes nearly eight years after a revamp of Disney’s access policies that prompted lawsuits from families of those with developmental disabilities.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney’s Lincoln Animatronic Used to Smash His Chair and Throw Fits

Behind the Attraction is a new Disney+ series that features classic Disney attractions in 10 different parts. Each episode highlights a different Disney Parks attraction, including Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, and most recently, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln at Disneyland and the Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
Food & DrinksComicBook

Disney Happy Meals Coming to McDonald's to Celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary

McDonald's will launch a new Happy Meal promotion featuring 50 toys to celebrate the kickoff to Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary celebration. Walt Disney World News Today was the first to report on the upcoming Happy Meal promotion, which will feature 50 figures from various Disney franchises and movies. Each figure will sit on a stand and will have a cardboard cutout shaped like a snowglobe. The Happy Meal promotion will run from September 14 to October 25 at participating McDonald's locations. McDonald's has not officially announced the promotion, but is expected to in the coming days.
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
TravelWDW News Today

Simba Will Join the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

A gold statue of young Simba from “The Lion King” will be part of the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection celebrating 50 years of Walt Disney World. L Steven Taylor, who plays Mufasa in “The Lion King” on Broadway, announced Simba’s statue on Disney Parks Blog’s Instagram story. Simba will be displayed at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes More Statues From Magic Kingdom's Central Hub

Walt Disney World Resort has removed several more bronze statues from the central hub of Magic Kingdom. Yesterday, ComicBook.com reported on the removal of a Br'er Rabbit statue that had previously been displayed in the central hub of Magic Kingdom. The statue was one of several bronze statues placed in the central hub back in the 1990s and included characters like Mickey, Minnie, Dumbo, and Goofy. As visitors entered the park today, it was discovered that the remainder of the character statues were removed from the central hub area, along with their respective platforms. A central stage was also recently erected in the area around the famous "Partners Statue" that stands in front of Cinderella's Castle.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Has Officially Reopened

As we mentioned, the Disney Vacation Club Villas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge — Kidani Village have been open for quite some time. But, today the resort’s non-Disney Vacation Club rooms and the Disney Vacation Club Villas at Jambo House have both reopened. Of course, we had to stop by and check things out!
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

The Best Restaurants in Animal Kingdom According to Disney Fans

The votes are in! We asked our Crew members what their favorite Quick Service and Table Service restaurants are in Animal Kingdom. Lots of fan favorites made the list, but which ones stood out among the rest? Join us for another installment of this 4-part park series and see what Disney fans think is the best dining location in Animal Kingdom!

Comments / 0

Community Policy