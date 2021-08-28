The Tragic Death Of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleChild star Matthew Mindler — who co-starred with Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, and Zooey Deschanel in 2011's "Our Idiot Brother" — has tragically died at age 19. According to a press release from the campus police department at Millersville University, where Mindler attended college, the teenager's body was found on August 28, just days after he was reported missing. Pennsylvania officials said Mindler's family filed a report after he "did not return to his room or return phone calls" on August 24, per CBS News.

