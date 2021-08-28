Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Charlotte and northwestern Lee Counties through 445 PM EDT At 356 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pineland, or 10 miles west of Cape Coral, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. .END IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cape Coral, Matlacha Isles-Matlacha Shores, Pineland, Matlacha, Pine Island Center, St. James City, Bokeelia, Useppa Island, Palm Island, Placida, Rotonda and Grove City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0