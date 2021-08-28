Cancel
Brooks County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 15:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brooks; Lanier; Lowndes Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Madison, southern Lanier, Lowndes and Brooks Counties through 445 PM EDT At 355 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Suwannee Springs to Jasper to near Jennings to 8 miles southwest of Lake Park to 9 miles northwest of Madison. Movement was north at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Park, Quitman, Valdosta, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Morven, Barwick, Grooverville, Hamburg, Pinetta, Lovett, Nankin, Empress, Clyattville, Brooks Co A/p, Hanson, I-75 At Exit 11 and Dixie. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

