Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presque Isle County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Presque Isle by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presque Isle The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Presque Isle County in northern Michigan * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 356 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Forty Mile Point to near Rogers City to near Metz, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hagensville around 400 PM EDT. Rogers City, Posen, Forty Mile Point and P H Hoeft State Park around 405 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Thompsons Harbor State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
County
Presque Isle County, MI
City
Posen, MI
City
Presque Isle, MI
City
Rogers City, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#P H Hoeft State Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
ProtestsPosted by
NBC News

'QAnon Shaman,' Capitol rioter who wore horns, pleads guilty

The man who became known as the “QAnon Shaman” pleaded guilty to a federal charge on Friday in connection with his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Jacob Anthony Chansley, 34, admitted to a single charge of felony obstruction of an official proceeding. Chansley was one...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy