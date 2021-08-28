Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Presque Isle by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presque Isle The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Presque Isle County in northern Michigan * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 356 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Forty Mile Point to near Rogers City to near Metz, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Hagensville around 400 PM EDT. Rogers City, Posen, Forty Mile Point and P H Hoeft State Park around 405 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Thompsons Harbor State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH